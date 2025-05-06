Pacquiao backs Gov. Garcia, urges compassionate governance

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The government should show compassion and serve the people without fear, said former Senator Manny Pacquiao.

This was Pacquiao’s reaction when asked to comment on the six-month preventive suspension of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Garcia was preventively suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman following her decision to carry out desilting—or the clearing and removal of blockages—in the Mananga River, even though the private contractor had not yet secured an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) or prior studies from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“When there’s a calamity and people have no water, what kind of government just sits and watches?” Pacquiao said.

For Pacquiao, swift and humane action should not be punished—especially if it aims to prevent a more severe crisis, such as the worsening water shortage caused by El Niño in Cebu.

According to him, the growing need for water in Cebu is a major issue.

He said Metro Cebu should be spared from the water crisis, which prompted Garcia to declare a state of calamity at the time.

Garcia stated that the special permit granted to Shalom Construction Inc. was coordinated with local and national agencies, including the DENR and the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB).

While under preventive suspension, Garcia said she would respect the process but emphasized the need for clearance from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to comply with the law during the election period.

Pacquiao believes any accusations against elected officials must go through proper legal procedures and should not be used for personal gain or political motives—especially when the intent is to ease the lives of Filipinos.

“Prompt action should not be considered wrongdoing—especially if it’s for the livelihood of our fellow citizens. If it’s for the people, it should be supported,” he added.

He emphasized that leaders should be supported if their actions are genuinely for the nation.

“If the intention is clear and service is at the heart of the action, that’s real leadership,” he said.

Pacquiao also stressed that he stands with leaders who continue to fight for the welfare of their constituents.

“The trust of our people is something I will never break. I will always side with leaders who put the people first,” he concluded.

