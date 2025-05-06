Gabriel Santisima to fight in China for WBO Regional strap

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten super bantamweight prospect Gabriel Santisima of ZIP Sanman Boxing will test his mettle on foreign soil as he headlines a fight card in China on May 30.

he Cebu-based Santisima, one of four Santisima siblings who are professional boxers, will square off against seasoned Chinese veteran Zhong Liu in a bout for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super bantamweight title.

Adding intrigue to the event is the appearance of Chinese fighter Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke, a familiar face to Filipino fans who has fought twice in the Visayas. Laayibieke will co-headline the card with a fight against Korean boxer Min Hyuk Jang.

Liu brings a wealth of experience into the ring, boasting a solid record of 20 wins (8 by knockout) and only 2 losses.

The 33-year-old is a former WBO Oriental and WBC Asian Continental super bantamweight champion, and a proven road warrior who has competed in Australia, Russia, and Thailand.

Most recently, Liu scored a technical knockout (TKO) victory over Thai fighter Suriya Kaeokhao last April in Bangkok, bouncing back from consecutive losses in his previous international outings.

In contrast, the younger Santisima — brother of former world title challenger Jeo Santisima — enters the fight with an unbeaten record of 7 wins (6 by knockout) and 1 draw. This will mark his second professional bout abroad, the first having taken place in Russia last January.

Santisima is coming off an impressive fifth-round TKO victory over Ponciano Remandiman last February in General Santos City, further establishing himself as one of the Philippines’ rising boxing prospects.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP