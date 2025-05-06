Disqualification case filed vs. Cebu City Mayor Garcia over aid distribution

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A petition for disqualification was filed by a certain Annaliza Pilunes Maglasang against incumbent Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

The petition stemmed from the city government’s distribution of sacks of rice to the constituents of Barangay Duljo-Fatima on March 11, 2025.

CDN Digital sought the petitioner’s comment; however, she declined to issue a statement.

“Dili lang ko kaayo modaghan og istorya bahin ana, sir, kay naa man mi’y law firm nga nagdala ana. Mas maayo kung sila na lang mo-explain bahin ana. Mangayo lang ko ug pasensya nga dili lang sa ko modaghan ug istorya,” said Maglasang, a resident of Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

(I’d rather not say much about that, sir, because we have a law firm handling the matter. It’s better if they’re the ones to explain it. I ask for your understanding that I won’t be saying much for now.)

In her complaint, the petitioner alleged that the mayor allowed the disbursement of funds for El Niño victims and approved the purchase of 166,600 sacks of rice amounting to ₱49,980,000.

However, the sacks of rice were distributed in Barangay Duljo-Fatima, which was not among the mountain barangays placed under a state of calamity.

She further claimed that the distribution continued even after March 28—during the official campaign period—even though the city had not complied with the conditions for exemption under the Omnibus Election Code.

Additionally, the city extended monetary assistance or “ayuda” to over 50 individuals under the Cebu City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program (CHAMP) on April 15, 2025.

The petitioner also alleged that the mayor used city resources, such as monobloc chairs, during one of his campaign sorties, and held meetings at the Cebu City Quarantine Center to support his campaign and promote his candidacy, among other activities.

Maglasang argued that Garcia should be disqualified for violating Section 68(e) in relation to Section 261(v)(2) of the Omnibus Election Code.

Garcia, for his part, clarified that the city’s distribution of assistance was conducted based on an exemption granted by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC).

He added that he had not yet received a copy of the complaint, which he described as a desperate move by his political opponents.

“Desperate move ra na nila. Wala ko mabalaka—politically motivated ra na. A desperate attempt to discredit my candidacy. Hadlok lang na sila kay leading ta sa mga survey,” Garcia said. (That’s just a desperate move on their part. I’m not worried—it’s purely politically motivated. It’s a desperate attempt to discredit my candidacy. They’re just scared because I’m leading in the survey.)

The petitioner is allegedly a supporter of one of Garcia’s opponents in the mayoral race.

