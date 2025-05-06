Torregosa wins gold in women’s 10K at ICTSI PH Athletics C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based long-distance runner Artjoy Torregosa made a resounding breakthrough on the national stage by clinching the gold medal in the women’s 10,000-meter open category at the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships 2025 on Sunday, May 4, at the New Clark City Athletic Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

Representing Team Coach Arvin–Cebu City under the guidance of veteran coach Arvin Loberanis, Torregosa crossed the finish line with an impressive time of 38 minutes and 24.11 seconds.

Trailing her in second place was last year’s Palarong Pambansa double-gold medalist and Cebuana Asia Paraase of Spectrum Runners Club, who clocked in at 40:34.96. Meljoy Gonzales of Far Eastern University (FEU) rounded out the podium, taking bronze with a time of 44:13.30.

In an emotional Facebook post following her victory, Torregosa who hails from Esperanza, Agusan del Sur shared her sense of redemption after falling short in previous major races in the capital.

“Thank you always, Lord. Naka-gold ra gyud ko. For how many years nga ni-compete ko diri sa Manila, karon pa gyud ko naka-gold. Kabalo ko wala koy proper training ani nga competition, maong gibuhat nako tanan best nako taman sa makaya. Thank you for answering my prayers,” said Torregosa, who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education at the University of San Carlos (USC).

She also bagged a silver medal in the 5k women’s race.

Prior to her golden finish in Tarlac, Torregosa had already made waves in the local running scene. She won the 42K full marathon title in the Cebu Marathon and followed it up with a victory in the 21K women’s category of the Milo Marathon Cebu leg held in February.

Coach Loberanis, who has mentored Torregosa since her early years as a track athlete in Cebu, was among the proudest to witness her achievement.

“Happy kaayo ko kay it’s our goal gyud nga mukuha ug gold medal sa Philippine Athletics Championships. Daghan kaayo mig struggles ani nga race kay almost dili mi madayon tungod sa kadako sa expenses, pero thankful kaayo mi sa mga tawo nga nitabang financially para makalarga ang team sa Clark,” said Loberanis.

