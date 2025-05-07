Daily Gospel, May 7

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 7, 2025, which is the Wednesday of the third week of Easter.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, May 6

Daily Gospel, May 5

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint John 6, 35-40.

Jesus said to the crowds, “I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me will never hunger, and whoever believes in me will never thirst.

But I told you that although you have seen (me), you do not believe.

Everything that the Father gives me will come to me, and I will not reject anyone who comes to me, because I came down from heaven not to do my own will but the will of the one who sent me.

And this is the will of the one who sent me, that I should not lose anything of what he gave me, but that I should raise it on the last day.

For this is the will of my Father, that everyone who sees the Son and believes in him may have eternal life, and I shall raise him on the last day.”

Source: Dailygospel.org