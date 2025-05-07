2 LPAs unlikely to develop into cyclone – Pagasa

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency May 07,2025 - 08:29 AM

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring two low pressure areas (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Both weather disturbances were unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, PAGASA forecaster Benison Estareja said on Wednesday.

As of 3 a.m., the first LPA was located over the coastal waters of Kalibo, Aklan. On the other hand, the new LPA was tracked 425 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales.

The first LPA would likely dissipate on Thursday. On Wednesday, however, it will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, and Quezon, Estareja added.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

Caraga will also experience scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

PAGASA said the easterlies will bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of the country.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters will continue prevail across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, the heat index could peak at 44°C in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, and Sangley Point, Cavite.

A 43°C is forecast in:

Dagupan City, Pangasinan

ISU Echague, Isabela

San Ildefonso, Bulacan

TAU Camiling, Tarlac

Alabat, Quezon

Cuyo, Palawan

The following areas could experience a 42°C heat index:

NAIA

Science Garden, Quezon City

Bacnotan, La Union

Aparri, Cagayan

Baler (Radar), Aurora

Iba, Zambales

Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac City

NAS-UPLB, Los Baños, Laguna

Coron, Palawan

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur

Heat index refers to the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is factored in with actual air temperature.

PAGASA said under “danger” level conditions, which range from 42°C to 51°C, the public is warned of increased risks of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke with prolonged exposure. (PNA)

