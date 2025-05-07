2 LPAs unlikely to develop into cyclone – Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring two low pressure areas (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
Both weather disturbances were unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, PAGASA forecaster Benison Estareja said on Wednesday.
As of 3 a.m., the first LPA was located over the coastal waters of Kalibo, Aklan. On the other hand, the new LPA was tracked 425 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales.
The first LPA would likely dissipate on Thursday. On Wednesday, however, it will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, and Quezon, Estareja added.
Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.
Caraga will also experience scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.
PAGASA said the easterlies will bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of the country.
Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters will continue prevail across the archipelago.
READ: ‘Danger’ level heat index forecast in 32 areas on May 6Meanwhile, the heat index could peak at 44°C in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, and Sangley Point, Cavite.
A 43°C is forecast in:
Dagupan City, Pangasinan
ISU Echague, Isabela
San Ildefonso, Bulacan
TAU Camiling, Tarlac
Alabat, Quezon
Cuyo, Palawan
The following areas could experience a 42°C heat index:
NAIA
Science Garden, Quezon City
Bacnotan, La Union
Aparri, Cagayan
Baler (Radar), Aurora
Iba, Zambales
Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac City
NAS-UPLB, Los Baños, Laguna
Coron, Palawan
San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur
Heat index refers to the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is factored in with actual air temperature.
PAGASA said under “danger” level conditions, which range from 42°C to 51°C, the public is warned of increased risks of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke with prolonged exposure. (PNA)
