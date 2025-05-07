1Pacman opens real avenues for jobs, scholarships, sports for Cebuanos

Who’s championing the everyday Cebuano – those struggling to get to the next school opening, those walking their children to school and trying their best to return back to sell some cooked food, and those who are dreaming to join the next barangay tournament but need sturdy sports shoes?

With utmost confidence, 1Pacman Party-list top nominee Milka Romero pledges to make available their political group’s resources to ensure the needy among town folks get their share of urgent assistance.

Trusted as the endorsed party-list of Team Diretso, Romero addressed the thousands attending the proclamation of Team Diretso candidates in Lapu-lapu City. She spoke of the sterling track record of 1Pacman in public service in the last three terms people have given their trust to 1Pacman headed by her father, Rep. Mikee Romero, who concludes his congressional service in June.

Romero said there is more in store for Cebu with 1Pacman’s vital partnerships with local governments. “Our services have to go straight to the people by way of improved health and nutrition, access to jobs, and educational assistance,” she said.

Over 30,000 scholarships, 20,000 families provided with medical assistance, 75,000 provided financial help for vital needs as job trainings, and some 2000 children with life-threatening heart ailments provided surgery and post-operative care support.

“The provinces of Cebu and Bohol, known as Central Visayas, have consistently given the Philippines great pride leading the top performing regions of the Philippines,” she said.

“But we need to ensure no one is left behind in this march for progress. Here, we cast our sights on our hard-working countrymen, the women, and the youth who are dreaming of their own bright future.

These community outreach figures came back-to-back with 1Pacman Party-list’s prolific record of 145 laws passed, top-billed by the 4Ps or Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, the free tuition act for state colleges and universities, Universal Health Care Act. and the highly-publicized Eddie Garcia Law.

Aiming for grassroots sports upliftment through nutrition, education, and jobs, Romero states : “Champions are not made by chance but by choice. And we, at 1Pacman, choose to champion those who need us most.”

“Pag mahusay ang kalagayan ng mamamayan, champion ang Pilipino sa buhay,” concluded Milka.

