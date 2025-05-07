2 Cebu graduates in top 10 of April 2025 civil engineers licensure exam

May 07,2025 - 10:56 AM

By: Shakira Clea Laurente - CTU Tuburan Intern | May 07,2025 - 10:56 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two graduates from Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) secured spots among the top 10 passers of the April 2025 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination.

Bringing pride to Cebu are Pomelo Piolo Pablo Silawan, who ranked No. 6 with a rating of 91.85 percent.

Joining him is John Frazer Venzal Cruz, who landed at No. 8 with a rating of 91.55 percent.

READ: Cebu graduate ranks 4th in Electrical Engineering board exam

Claiming the top spot is Carlos Miguel Fabon Mariano from Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, who achieved an outstanding 93.00 percent, earning the highest rank in this year’s exam.

Nur Hameen Cabugatan Interino of Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology followed in second place with 92.60 percent.

Hanzel Rubiales Marquez from University of the Philippines – Diliman ranked third with 92.10 percent.

Baron Kristian Ordanza Maralit from De La Salle University – Manila secured fourth place with 92.00 percent, while John Michael Lapura Ang of Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology landed in fifth place with 91.90 percent.

Pomelo Piolo Pablo Silawan of Cebu Institute of Technology – University ranked sixth with 91.85 percent.

Miguel Lorenzo Caballero Rubia from Mapua University – Manila placed seventh with 91.60 percent.

John Frazer Venzal Cruz shares the eighth spot with John Frazer Venzal Cruz of Cebu Institute of Technology – University and Irah Angellie Bernil Doroy from Bohol Island State University – Tagbilaran with a 91.55 percent score.

READ: Resting, having support system key to passing Bar exam – topnotchers

Tied for ninth place with a score of 91.30 percent are Kevin Jeade Rasonado Campeceño from Bohol Island State University – Tagbilaran, Aeron Tejerero Familaran Jr. from Technological Institute of the Philippines – Quezon City, and John Carlo Agpoon Peñas from Ateneo de Naga University.

Completing the top 10, three examinees secured a 90.90 percent rating—Noel Justine Pillarda Lapada from Eastern Samar State University – Borongan, Gerald Dela Peña Nicolas from Tarlac State University, and Nikko Angelo Hermogeno Panal from Mindanao State University – General Santos City.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) reported 4,940 out of 16,913 examinees passed the board exam, reflecting a 29.21 percent success rate.

The exams were conducted in 19 testing centers nationwide on April 28 and 29, with results released on Tuesday, May 6.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP