Election 2025: Raymond Garcia hopes survey lead holds through polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is hoping that his lead in a recent voter preference survey will hold through the May 12 elections, as he called on supporters to push harder in the final days of the campaign.

Garcia, who is seeking reelection, topped the latest Voter’s Preference and Perspectives Survey conducted by the University of San Carlos (USC) Department of Political Science, with 35 percent of 1,306 respondents across 80 barangays saying they would vote for him if the elections were held on May 6.

Trailing him were Councilor Nestor Archival with 28 percent and former mayor Michael Rama with 21 percent.

In an interview with CDN Digital on the same day the survey was released, Garcia expressed cautious optimism, saying the race remains competitive and within the margin of error.

“I thank the Cebuano people for their trust and confidence in me, and I will not let them down,” Garcia said. “I am hoping and praying that this survey will carry on this Monday, which is the election day.”

While encouraged by the poll, Garcia stressed that victory would depend on sustained efforts from his political network, especially at the grassroots level.

“We are constantly meeting with our leaders, asking them to make the last push in their barangays and sitios,” he said. “They are the ones going house to house, and we trust them to deliver—not just for me, but for our entire slate.”

Garcia also acknowledged the need to shore up support in the South District, where one of his rivals is based.

“I come from the North District, so my strength is there. If there’s an area I need to strengthen, it’s really the South,” he said.

In the vice mayoral race, the USC survey showed former mayor Tomas Osmeña leading with 38 percent, followed by incumbent Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros (29%) and Garcia’s running mate, Joey Daluz, who chairs the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (23%).

The congressional races saw incumbents Cutie Del Mar (North District) and Edu Rama (South District) as frontrunners, based on respondents’ preferences.

The USC poll also examined voters’ views on key political issues. Health services, social welfare, public safety, and livelihood programs emerged as top priorities for Cebu City voters, along with candidates who offer clear governance platforms and have clean, corruption-free records.

Despite the numbers, the survey team cautioned that results may shift due to last-minute developments, campaign activity, endorsements, or irregularities such as vote buying.

“Voter preferences and perspectives may change due to current events, campaign developments, endorsements by national figures, or external factors,” the USC researchers noted. /with reports from Morexette Marie Erram

