Celebrate Mother’s Day with a heartfelt experience at Marina Seaview Restaurant and Club Serena Resort

Marina Seaview Restaurant in Lapu-Lapu City, in collaboration with Club Serena Resort in Moalboal, is set to make this year’s Mother’s Day even more memorable.

Offering exclusive experiences to all who embody the spirit of motherhood designed to make this occasion truly remarkable.

The Mother’s Day Special

Marina Seaview Restaurant presents a limited-time 5-course set menu, available from May 9 to 11, 2025, priced at only Php 4,188. The menu is thoughtfully curated to serve 4 to 5 people and comes with a delicious cake, making it an ideal choice for intimate family gatherings.

In addition to its delightful offerings, Marina Seaview Restaurant will be making Mother’s Day even more special on May 11, 2025, with exclusive giveaways and discounts in partnership with select brands, a heartfelt treat for all the amazing mums. SkinIQ is offering 20% off on services, a free Brightening Diamond Glow Facial with a minimum purchase of ₱5,000, and three raffle gift certificates for a Mesoheal Freshface skin booster. Happy Playcafe joins in with 10% off playtime, 30–50% off coffee, and three raffle GCs for a free one-hour play. Meanwhile, Amano and Hablonuevo are giving 10% off to all mum diners and Club Serena staycationers. New Lounge is giving away 50 gift vouchers that include 10% off plus a free shampoo, and three lucky winners will receive a raffle GC for a full lash set. Finally, Royal Gem is gifting 100 vouchers offering 10% off, redeemable from May 12 to 31 at any Royal Gem store in Cebu.

Club Serena Resort

Set along the gentle waters of Moalboal’s coast, Club Serena Resort is a tranquil sanctuary renowned for its warm hospitality, peaceful ambiance, and pristine natural surroundings—perfect for families seeking a relaxing Mother’s Day retreat far from the rush of city life.

Aside from their remarkable dishes and seaside setting, the restaurant is also growing its reputation for its capacity to accommodate events of up to 200 persons, making it an excellent venue for both quiet moments and intimate occasions.

Until May 12, 2025, Club Serena Resort is offering 40% off of their accommodation packages which includes the following perks:

Cozy accommodation for 2 adults and 2 kids (11 and below)

Daily breakfast for 2 adults

No pet cleaning fee (terms and conditions apply)

Free 1-hour use of a double kayak and a paddleboard

Access to fun board games at the Mira Area

For Family Suite & Treehouse:

Breakfast for 4 adults and 2 kids (5 and below)

50% off breakfast for kids aged 6-11

If you wish to bring another loved one with you, additional rates will apply. The rate for an additional adult is ₱2,000 per night, while the rate for a child up to 11 years old is ₱1,000 per night.

Guests and diners can look forward to upcoming events, including the Summer Madness at Club Serena Resort on May 17, 2025, and a Father’s Day celebration that will mirror the dynamics of the Mother’s Day celebration. For the first time ever in Cebu, Marina Seaview Restaurant will host the Gin & Chill (Gin Fest) on June 21, 2025, bringing together various alcohol suppliers from Cebu.

As special treats leading up to the celebrations, don’t miss out on Marina Seaview Restaurant’s Cinco De Mayo promo, where you can enjoy a Buy 1 Get 1 Margarita with Nachos. Choose between the Frozen Classic Margarita (Php 848) or the Frozen Mango Margarita (Php 948), available until May 31, 2025.

Whether through serene seaside escapes or indulgent shared meals, Club Serena Resort and Marina Seaview Restaurant weave graceful moments where families can honor the love, strength, and quiet beauty of motherhood.