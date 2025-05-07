A Feast of Love: Celebrate Mother’s Day at Caja Kitchen Cebu

This Mother’s Day, Caja Kitchen Cebu warmly invites families to honor the extraordinary women in their lives with a thoughtfully prepared buffet designed to celebrate love, gratitude, and togetherness. From May 9 to May 11, 2025, both Caja Kitchen Cebu – North Reclamation and Caja Kitchen Cebu – Capitol Site will offer a Mother’s Day Special Buffet, creating the perfect setting to gather, share stories, and express appreciation over a delightful meal.

With warm ambiance and a wide selection of dishes, the Mother’s Day Special Buffet promises to be more than just a meal — it is an experience crafted to create lasting memories.

Mothers are the heart of every home — embodying boundless love, tireless dedication, and unwavering care. This year, Caja Kitchen Cebu provides an opportunity to give back through the comfort of a meaningful dining experience that nourishes both body and soul.

Special Buffet Rates & Schedules

— PHP 649 per person

Dinner on May 9, 2025

Lunch & Dinner on May 10, 2025

— PHP 699 per person

Lunch & Dinner on May 11, 2025

(Includes a complimentary Cupcake for Mom, plus access to a Tempura Station and Halo-Halo Station — exclusive on May 11.)

With warm ambiance and a wide selection of dishes, the Mother’s Day Special Buffet promises to be more than just a meal — it is an experience crafted to create lasting memories. The exclusive treats on May 11, such as the complimentary cupcake for mom and interactive food stations, are thoughtful touches meant to make the occasion even more special.

Caja Kitchen Cebu invites families to gather, celebrate, and cherish the moments that truly matter. This Mother’s Day, honor her love and legacy with a feast she truly deserves.

For reservations and inquiries:



Caja Kitchen – North Reclamation

+63 32 230 6777 | +63 917 624 1840

Caja Kitchen – Capitol Site

+63 32 505 3333 | +63 917 624 1455

Celebrate her heart. Cherish her presence. Honor her journey — only at Caja Kitchen Cebu.