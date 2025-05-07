Lucy Torres-Gomez wants Kerwin Espinosa disqualified

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Incumbent Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Marie Torres-Gomez formally filed a disqualification case against Albuera mayoral candidate Rolan “Kerwin Espinosa.

The petition was dated May 6, 2025.

The ground for the petition for disqualification was for violation of Section 68 (e) in relation to Section 261 (e) of the Omnibus Election Code, which states: Threats, intimidation, terrorism, use of fraudulent device or other forms of coercion. – Any person who, directly or indirectly, threatens, intimidates or actually causes, inflicts or produces any violence, injury.

Mayor Gomez’s petition was prompted by Espinosa’s Facebook live video on April 30, 2025, which was witnessed by over 900 live viewers.

In the video, Espinosa challenged Congressman Richard Gomez, husband of Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez, to a gun fight.

Espinosa further suggested that members of the police and army act as referees in the proposed gun fight.

He also enjoined Congressman Gomez to use his most powerful firearms.

Moreover, Espinosa suggested that they sign a waiver that no cases will be filed in relation to the said gun fight.

Espinosa’s Facebook live video on April 30, 2025 came as result of his reaction to an oral defamation case filed against him by the Gomezes in relation to a slew Facebook live videos broadcast by Espinosa in the aftermath of a shooting incident where Espinosa was shot and injured on April 10, 2025.

In her petition, Mayor Torres-Gomez prayed to grant the disqualification of Espinosa for running as mayor in Albuera, Leyte, and finding him liable for an election offense for violation of section 261 (e) of the Omnibus Election Code.

