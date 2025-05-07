Comelec task force files disqualification raps vs 24 poll bets

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Task Force Baklas has filed disqualification cases against 24 candidates for allegedly violating the guidelines on illegal campaign materials.

Among the candidates facing charges are senatorial aspirant and Valenzuela Second District Rep. Eric Martinez, mayoral candidate Christopher Felipe Clemente, gubernatorial candidates Salvador “Bogs” Dungao Violago and Wilhelmino Manucdoc Sy-Alvarado and Cebu City vice mayoral candidate Jose Daluz III.

The disqualification cases were filed with the Clerk of the Commission of the poll body, Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said on Wednesday.

“They were given a notice to remove [the posters] on several occasions based on the report from our Task Force Baklas,” Garcia said,” in Filipino at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

“And although the receipt of these notices was officially acknowledged, the materials placed in prohibited areas have still not been removed. Therefore, the task force was compelled to file a case,” he added.

The Philippine National Police, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority are some of the agencies that are part of the poll body’s Task Force Baklas.

According to the Comelec, election posters must not exceed 2 by 3 feet in size.

