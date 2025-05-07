cdn mobile

Cops in Northern Mindanao probe viral vote-buying claims

By: Nef Luczon - Philippine News Agency May 07,2025 - 04:28 PM

Northern Mindanao vote-buying

VOTE-BUYING PROBE. Social media posts show money stapled to candidates’ names. The Northern Mindanao police said Tuesday (May 6, 2025) that they have launched investigations into the viral online reports of alleged vote buying six days before the May 12 elections. (Photo from Alan Roy Sambaan)

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Northern Mindanao police have launched an investigation on viral online reports of alleged vote- buying, with cash stapled to candidates’ names, circulating on social media.

Police Regional Office (PRO) 10 (Northern Mindanao) spokesperson Maj. Joann Navarro on Tuesday said PRO-10 director Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman ordered the probe.

The action comes after receiving reports of the practice, locally called “ulan-ulan” (money sprinkling).

“We’re working with the Anti-Cybercrime Unit to authenticate these posts,” Navarro said during a press briefing.

The region has 3.1 million registered voters, including 1.1 million in Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro City.

Police warned that both vote buyers and sellers will face arrest.

At the same time, Navarro also cautioned, “These might be political propaganda. We must verify first.”

