Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan achieves prestigious Michelin Guide recognition for second consecutive year

For the second consecutive year, Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan has earned the distinguished honor of being included in the Michelin Guide Hotel Selection for the Philippines in 2025.

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan maintains its position as Cebu’s only MICHELIN Guide-listed hotel property.

Notably, Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan stands as the only hospitality brand in Cebu to receive this coveted recognition for two consecutive years, highlighting its consistent excellence in an increasingly competitive market.

Exclusive Recognition in Cebu

The prestigious Michelin Guide highlighted eleven hotels across the entire Philippines, with Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan being the sole representative from Cebu. This exclusive recognition positions Crimson Mactan as the standard-bearer for luxury hospitality on the island, offering guests an unparalleled tropical island experience that rivals the finest hotels globally.

The Michelin Guide, long recognized as the global standard for excellence in culinary and hospitality sectors, has expanded its prestigious hotel recommendations to include the Philippines in recent years. Known initially for its restaurant reviews, the Guide has built a significant reputation for identifying hotels that meet the highest standards of service, ambiance, and guest satisfaction. The Michelin Guide Hotel Selection regularly releases a curated list of over 6,000 accommodations in more than 130 countries. These hotels offer a wide range of amenities at a fair price, highlighting the sweet spot between value for money, style, and service.

Elevating Philippine Tourism

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan’s continued presence in the Michelin Guide represents a significant milestone for the Philippines’ tourism sector.

“We are incredibly proud to be re-listed in the MICHELIN Guide for Hotels. As a homegrown Filipino brand, this recognition reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional stays that reflect both world-class standards and the warmth of genuine Filipino hospitality. It’s a meaningful milestone for our entire Crimson Mactan team and a celebration of Philippine excellence on the global stage,” shared Patrick Manthe, the General Manager of Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan.

The resort’s consistent Michelin recognition is a testament to its commitment to curating unique, luxurious experiences for both local and international guests. From its pristine beachfront location to its exquisite dining offerings, world-class spa facilities, and personalized service approach, Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan continues to set the benchmark for luxury hospitality in the region.

As more hotels and resorts in the Philippines strive to meet global standards, Crimson Mactan’s success story serves as an inspiration. This international recognition highlights the country’s growing capacity to host world-class luxury resorts and emphasizes the increasing appeal of Philippine destinations to discerning global travelers. Thus, reflecting not only the Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan’s exceptional facilities and services but also the hard work, passion, and dedication of its team, who ensure that every guest leaves with cherished memories of their stay.