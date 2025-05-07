Cebu Classic suffers third straight loss after falling to Rizal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Classic’s struggles continued in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) after absorbing their third straight defeat, this time in the hands of the Rizal Xentro Mall Golden Coolers, 80-91, on Tuesday night, May 6, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The loss marked Cebu’s second setback for the month of May, dropping them further down to 20th in the team standings. Meanwhile, Rizal improved to a 7-3 record, climbing to sixth place.

Veteran playmaker Paolo Hubalde turned back the clock with a vintage performance, leading Cebu Classic with 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting, along with four rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Gryann Mendoza finally made his presence felt, contributing 18 points, two rebounds, and one assist.

Darrel Manliguez and Ladis Lepalam chipped in a combined 17 points, while Cebuano homegrown talents Jeco Bancale and Dolan Adlawan added a combined 12 markers.

On the other end, Michael Cañete spearheaded Rizal’s balanced attack with a game-high double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds, along with four assists and a steal. Alwyn Alday also starred with 22 points, seven boards, and one assist, while Marco Balactas added 10 points and five rebounds.

Rizal took control early, racing to a 30-10 lead in the opening quarter. The Golden Coolers maintained their double-digit advantage throughout the second period, though Cebu managed to trim the deficit to 13 at halftime, 52-39, behind the efforts of Hubalde, Jan Jamon, and Manliguez.

The Classic threatened to mount a comeback in the third quarter, cutting the lead to single digits, 59-50, with Hubalde once again at the helm. But Rizal had other plans.

Cañete and Alday combined for timely buckets that fueled another run, capped by a Rodel Samboy De Leon basket that restored a 20-point cushion, 77-57.

Rizal entered the final period holding a 78-59 lead and never looked back, securing the victory with consistent pressure until the final buzzer.

