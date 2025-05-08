Celebrate Mother’s Day and life’s occasions with Julie’s new cakes

Looking for the perfect centerpiece for grand celebrations? Perhaps a sweet treat for small wins or simply because you deserve it? Julie’s, the country’s largest neighborhood bakeshop, has a new line of delectable cakes perfect for all kinds of occasions.

Julie’s cakes are the perfect companion to any occasion, from small wins to grand celebrations. Like their fresh and affordable breads, these cakes are guaranteed to be everyday fresh and everyday special.

Just in time for mom’s special day this Sunday is the Mother’s Day Cake of Julie’s. This latest offering from Julie’s is available starting today, May 8. Show your love to nanay, inay, mom, mama, or mommy with a timeless light pink chiffon cake covered with a smooth whipped icing and topped with whipped cream rosettes.

Julie’s Mother’s Day Cake exemplifies the time-honored tradition of expressing gratitude and appreciation for mom’s love and care all these years. It’s also a great way to make new memories with nanay that you will surely treasure forever.

The elegant confection is the latest addition to Julie’s brand new line of decadent cakes. Earlier this year, Julie’s began offering new premium cakes in three exciting flavors: the chocolatey sweet Choco Moist Cake, the rich and fudgy Super Mocha Cake, and the uniquely Pinoy Super Ube Cake.

Julie’s cakes are the perfect companion to any occasion, from small wins to grand celebrations. Like their fresh and affordable breads, these cakes are guaranteed to be everyday fresh and everyday special.

The best part is that these cakes are budget-friendly as well. Julie’s Mother’s Day cakes start at P250 and are available in 6” and 8” at select branches in Cebu until May 12. Julie’s Choco Moist Cake, Super Mocha Cake, and Super Ube Cake, meanwhile, start at P230 and are made fresh and special for any occasion.

Hoping for more variety? Julie’s is set to launch new and exciting cake flavors in the coming months. Follow Julie’s on Facebook and Instagram to be the first to know about their new cakes and products that will make any ordinary day extra special.