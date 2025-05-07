Araneta fueled by setbacks in pursuit of world title glory

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta knows what it means to struggle—and to rise again.

Now just one fight away from a world title, the 30-year-old native of Borbon town in northern Cebu is set to a challenge for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight championship.

Araneta, who fights under Cebu’s Omega Boxing Gym, will square off against Thailand’s Thanongsak Simsri on June 19 at the Ota City Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Araneta opened up about the hardships that shaped his journey and hardened his resolve to become a world champion.

“I went through a lot just to earn this world title shot. One of the toughest parts were the injuries, but I never stopped pushing forward,” Araneta said.

BATTLE WITH INJURIES

His battles with injury go as far back as 2017 when he tore a muscle in his right shoulder. That same injury resurfaced in 2019 during his IBF world title eliminator against Mexican Daniel Valladares in Monterrey, which led to Araneta’s first career defeat.

Undeterred, he rebounded with eight wins in his next nine fights, including a controversial loss in another IBF eliminator against South Africa’s Sivenathi Nontshinga.

Araneta dropped Nontshinga in the 12th round but lost via questionable unanimous decision.

He eventually climbed to the No. 1 spot in the IBF light flyweight rankings after a stunning first-round knockout of Arvin Magramo in January 2024. But yet again, adversity struck—this time a wrist injury that required surgery and kept him out of action for nearly a year.

Araneta returned with a vengeance in December 2024, scoring a first-round TKO over Thailand’s Sanchai Yotboon in his comeback fight.

“This has always been my dream—to become a world champion,” said Araneta. “That’s why I’m doing everything I can to win this fight.”

DANGEROUS OPPONENT

If successful, Araneta will become only the fourth homegrown Cebuano world boxing champion, joining the ranks of Gabriel “Flash” Elorde (WBC and WBA super featherweight), Bernabe Villacampo (WBA flyweight), Malcolm Tuñacao (WBC and lineal flyweight), and Rodel Mayol (WBC light flyweight).

But standing in his way is a dangerous opponent.

Simsri boasts of a formidable 38-1 record with 34 knockouts. The Thai slugger has a history of defeating Filipino fighters, including fellow Cebuano prospect John Paul Gabunilas.

Araneta, who holds a 25-2 record with 20 knockouts, is taking no chances. He recently held training camp in Baguio City and is set to fly to Japan on May 29—three weeks ahead of the fight—to acclimatize and fine-tune his preparations.

“We really trained hard for this fight. I studied his style and worked on how to counter it effectively,” Araneta explained. “I wish both of us good luck. I know how strong he is and how many Pinoys he has beaten. I can’t take him lightly—but I will do everything I can to win the title and give a great performance.”

