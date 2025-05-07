No major hitches in ACM testing, sealing in Mandaue, Cebu cities

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The final testing and sealing of the Automated Counting Machines (ACMs) in the different polling centers in the cities of Mandaue and Cebu on Wednesday, May 7, went on without any major hitches.

In Mandaue City, Election Assistant Jacqueline Reuyan said that the process was “generally smooth.”

The ACMs, that will be used in the May 12 elections, were thoroughly checked by members of the electoral board to ensure that these were functioning properly.

The machines were tested to make sure that these will accurately counted votes, read the printed ballots, and the vote totals match with the manual ballot tally.

A total of ten voters participated in the final testing and sealing of the ACMs at the Mandaue City Central Elementary School (MCCES), the largest polling center here.

Minor issue

Niño Handumon, one of the volunteers, experienced a minor issue with the marker that was provided for his use. However, he completed the process without any significant problems.

“Katung pen nga gigamit, medyo mokampat siya sa kilid, molapas sa circle. Ako suggestion, ituldok siya sa center, dili na iround-round kay naay possibility nga mokampat siya basin dili i-count,” said Handumon.

(The pen that was given to me would smudge and the ink went outside the circle. I suggest that you place the ballpoint at the middle of the circle to prevent smudging that may cause the vote to become invalid.)

Proactive measures

Meanwhile, Louwela Guerrero, the principal of MCCES, said that they are taking proactive measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections on Monday.

The school will cater to voters from Brgys. Centro, Cambaro and Alang-Alang.

Guerrero said they assigned classrooms that are located close to the school’s entrance for use as voting precincts for senior citizens, persons with disability (PWDs) and pregnant women to ensure their convenience.

Signages and maps will also be placed on strategic locations around the school to guide the other voters as to the location of their assigned precincts.

In addition, a help desk will be set up for those who will be needing assistance.

Fair and secure elections

In Cebu City, the police provided security during the final testing and sealing of the ACMs held at the Abellana National School.

“Our presence at the Final Testing and Sealing is a testament to the CCPO’s dedication to ensuring a fair and secure election,” said Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa, acting director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

“We are working closely with COMELEC and other stakeholders to build public trust in the electoral process”, Figueroa added.

Figueroa said they will also be in “full force” during the elections.

“Come May 12, our police personnel will be in full force. No police on leave, no breaks, no shifting,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, CCPO’s deputy city director for operations, said in an earlier interview.

