Only 5 motorcycles claimed since start of Mandaue’s impounded vehicle amnesty

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Since the start of the vehicle amnesty program on May 2, five impounded vehicles—all motorcycles—have been claimed.

Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said many people have visited their office to inquire about the program, while some brought only P1,000, mistakenly believing that this amount covered the total required fees.

Retuya clarified that the program, which applies to vehicles impounded in 2023 or earlier, offers amnesty only on the daily storage fees. In certain cases, owners would need to pay only P1,000 for the accumulated storage fees.

The regular storage fee ranges from P100 to P500, depending on the type of vehicle.

“Mao nay misconception sa uban, nga P1,000 ra gyud ang total, but dili apil ang katung violation nga nahimo,” Retuya explained, adding that traffic violations—whether intentional or not—remain the responsibility of the driver, and those fines must still be paid.

(The misconception of some is that the total is really just P1,000, but that doesn’t include the violation that was committed.)

The owners of the claimed vehicles have paid between P2,500 and P3,000 in traffic violation fines for offenses such as driving without a valid license or operating vehicles with expired registrations.

The program is set to run until July 31, and TEAM hopes that half of the more than 1,000 impounded vehicles will be claimed by the end of the period.

Retuya encourages everyone to take advantage of the program and claim their vehicles, as some may become complacent due to the program’s three-month duration.

