Fetus found in garbage bin in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fetus, estimated to be around six to seven months old, was found in a garbage bin in Sitio Chamba-Chamba, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, at around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The fetus was discovered by 35-year-old garbage collector Ronnie Balane, who works for the Solid Waste Management Office.

It was placed inside a plastic bag and a cardboard box.

According to the investigation, Balane routinely checks the contents of garbage bins before loading them onto the truck, as part of his practice of identifying recyclable materials.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said the fetus may have been recently placed in the bin, as it had not yet emitted a foul odor.

He also noted that no CCTV footage was available to aid the investigation, as no cameras were pointed directly at the garbage bin.

Torres believes the mother may be a resident of the area, as the fetus was found along with recently opened canned goods.

He added that if authorities are able to identify the mother, she could face charges of infanticide.

