Tagacanao, Gentallan to headline Kumong Bol-Anon 21 slugfest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten, world-rated Cebuano boxer Reymart “Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao of Villamor Boxing Gym and rising PMI Bohol Boxing Stable prospect Shane Gentallan will spearhead the 21st edition of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ Kumong Bol-Anon series on June 6 in Tagbilaran City.

Tagacanao, fresh off receiving honors at the 39th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards, is set to face Jaysever Abcede in a 116-pound catchweight bout—billed as a tune-up fight and one of the co-main events of the evening.

Sharing top billing, Gentallan will take on veteran Jonathan Refugio in a 10-round minimumweight showdown, continuing his impressive resurgence after a single career loss in 2023.

This marks Tagacanao’s first fight of 2025 following a stellar campaign in 2024, where he captured the WBA Asia super flyweight title and compiled three impressive wins.

The 25-year-old pride of Carcar City enters the ring with a spotless 10-0 record, including eight knockouts.

His opponent, Abcede, boasts a more seasoned résumé with 22 wins (13 by KO) and 14 losses, but has struggled recently—managing only one win in his last five fights, including defeats to Japan’s Kai Ishizawa and South Korea’s Masataka Taniguchi.

Meanwhile, Gentallan continues to make waves after suffering his lone defeat in 2023 against China’s DianXing Zhu for the WBC Asian Silver light flyweight title.

Since then, he has racked up four straight wins, including a title-clinching performance for the PBF minimumweight belt.

Refugio, in contrast, is on a four-fight skid dating back to 2022. His latest loss came via a second-round TKO against Arnel Lofranco. He currently holds a 22-12-5 (8 KOs) record.

Also featured on the undercard is a Philippine Youth minimumweight title bout between Joseph Sumabong and Joperson Trazo. Other exciting matchups include PMI’s Gerwin Asilo vs. Jason Mopon, Leonard Pores III vs. Justine Digamo, Freshler Utrera vs. Romel Eton, and Datu Adam vs. Paolo Fortun.

