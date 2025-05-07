Vlogger faces cybercrime case over Duterte house raid claims

DAVAO CITY — The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has filed a cybercrime case against a vlogger who falsely claimed that police were about to raid on April 30 the residence of former President Rodrigo Duterte in Doña Luisa Subdivision, Matina, causing public alarm and prompting supporters to rally near the house.

Col. Hansel Marantan, acting DCPO director, said the case was filed for violation of Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code — the unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances — in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The police did not disclose the identity of the vlogger.

Maj. Butch Kevin B. Rapiz, commander of Police Station 15, formally filed the complaint with the City Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, May 6, in coordination with the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 11 (RACU 11).

The complaint stemmed from the vlogger’s April 30 livestream, in which they claimed that members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Special Action Force were about to raid Duterte’s residence.

DCPO said the post had no factual basis and caused unnecessary confusion, alarm, and tension.

Investigators from the City Investigation and Detective Management Unit, Police Station 15, and RACU 11 confirmed the claim was false.

Marantan warned that disinformation threatening public peace and order would be dealt with seriously.

“Freedom of speech comes with the responsibility to ensure information shared is factual and verified,” he said.

“Posting unverified and false content, especially those that may incite panic or disrupt public order, is not only irresponsible but also punishable by law,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP