PNP Chief Rommel Marbil aims for zero violence on May 12 election

By: Jason Sigales - Reporter / @jasonsigalesINQINQUIRER.net May 07,2025 - 09:42 PM

Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil is targeting zero incidents of violence during Monday’s elections.

He made this pronouncement at Camp Crame on Wednesday at the launch of the PNP’s “Media Action Center,” a bid by the PNP to better monitor and disseminate election-related information.

“No violence. We will use all the means to stop all violence. There should be no killings and we’ll make sure that it will be done: honest, orderly and peaceful elections for this midterm,” Marbil said in Filipino.

Also at the launch event, PNP public information chief Col. Randulf Tuaño said the police force will be deploying 163,621 personnel across the country to secure the polls.

Tuaño further shared that, while the PNP had already been on “full alert” since May 3, the agency will deploy its resources in “full force” starting May 8.

Further, the liquor ban and prohibition on campaigning will be on May 11, Tuaño added.

“More or less, we’re 100 percent prepared for the election,” Marbil said.

“The election will not end on May 12 for us. There will be a reckoning for people who are, in any way, not effective in the implementation we want… We will be stricter in checkpoints and chokepoints. You will feel us be stricter,” he added. / MR

