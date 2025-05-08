Daily Gospel, May 8

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 8, 2025, which is the Thursday of the third week of Easter.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint John 6, 44-51.

Jesus said to the crowds: “No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draw him, and I will raise him on the last day.

It is written in the prophets: ‘They shall all be taught by God.’ Everyone who listens to my Father and learns from him comes to me.

Not that anyone has seen the Father except the one who is from God; he has seen the Father.

Amen, amen, I say to you, whoever believes has eternal life.

I am the bread of life.

Your ancestors ate the manna in the desert, but they died;

this is the bread that comes down from heaven so that one may eat it and not die.

I am the living bread that came down from heaven; whoever eats this bread will live forever; and the bread that I will give is my flesh for the life of the world.”

Source: Dailygospel.org