Palma did not endorse any bets – Cebu Archdiocese
The Archdiocese of Cebu made this clarification after posters were seen depicting Palma shaking hands with local bets.
“We wish to inform the public that the Cebu Archbishop is not endorsing any political candidate, whether at the local or national level,” said Fr. Domingo P. Delos Angeles Jr., the legal officer at the Archdiocese.
The posters in question also bore the texts “Thank you, Arch. Jose Palma.”
But the Roman Catholic Church here pointed out that they had not authorized the use of Palma’s image for campaign purposes and had not permitted any priest to promote or defend political parties or candidates from the pulpit.
“We respectfully ask for the immediate removal of those posters,” Delos Angeles said, adding that using the prelate’s images without permission may constitute a violation of the Data Privacy Act of 2012 (Republic Act No. 10173), which would require consent for the use and processing of personal data.
Despite the controversy, the archdiocese said Palma would continue to pray for peaceful and honest elections this May 12.
More than 3.4 million Cebuanos will be trooping to voting centers this Monday for the 2025 National and Local Midterm Elections.
