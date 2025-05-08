Identities of soldiers assigned to Rep. Duterte being validated by AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it is now validating the identities of its personnel assigned as part of Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte’s security detail.

“The AFP confirms that Rep. Paolo Duterte has been duly authorized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to retain a security detail composed of AFP personnel, in accordance with applicable rules and regulations during the election period,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement late Wednesday.

READ: 2 policemen moonlighting for Rep. Duterte may be sacked – PNP

He also added that the AFP is currently undertaking an “internal inquiry to thoroughly verify and validate the identities of the personnel” tasked to secure the lawmaker.

“The AFP will closely coordinate and cooperate fully with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other concerned agencies in relation to any inquiries or investigations pertaining to this matter,” Trinidad said.

READ: Vlogger faces cybercrime case over Duterte house raid claims

He maintained that the AFP remains a professional and disciplined organization committed to “upholding the rule of law” and ensuring that all personnel conduct themselves following the highest standards of military service.

This came in the wake of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil’s announcement that two police officers and two soldiers were seen in the video where Duterte was allegedly seen assaulting a man in a Davao City bar earlier this year. (PNA)

READ: A writer’s story: Duterte was my president, until killings began

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP