Gwen Garcia endorses Kiko Pangilinan as 11th senatorial bet of One Cebu

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has endorsed Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan as the 11th senatorial candidate of the influential political group One Cebu, making him the only non-administration candidate to receive the province’s backing.

Speaking before local leaders from Cebu’s 5th and 6th districts on Tuesday evening, Garcia voiced her strong support for Pangilinan, emphasizing their enduring friendship and the senator’s integrity, qualities she said transcend politics.

“Constancy and consistency. That is the mark of a true friendship. That is the mark of a true person,” Garcia said. She described their relationship as one that has withstood the test of shifting political tides.

“You really see what kind of person he is,” she added, drawing cheers from the crowd of barangay captains and mayors present at the event.

Pangilinan, for his part, expressed his gratitude for Garcia’s endorsement, calling it timely and significant as he gains ground in the final stretch of his campaign. The senator has recently secured backing from a variety of groups and sectors across the country.

“I’m truly thankful to Governor Gwen for her help and support. We believe that under her continued leadership, One Cebu will keep progressing, with her leading the charge in the province’s development agenda,” Pangilinan said.

Throughout his campaign, Pangilinan has emphasized his readiness to work across political divides to push forward policies that address inflation and food insecurity. He believes that stabilizing food prices will be key to making life more affordable for ordinary Filipinos.

In her speech, Garcia also shared personal stories that reflected Pangilinan’s character. She recalled how, during an event years ago, then Senate Majority Leader Pangilinan went out of his way to approach her.

“Kiko really made the effort to greet me and ask how I was doing. He even sent his regards to my brother, Pablo John. That simple gesture really touched me,” she recounted.

This endorsement comes on the heels of strong support for Pangilinan from key leaders in the Bangsamoro region. Last week, he and his wife, actress Sharon Cuneta, visited Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, where former Bangsamoro chief minister and MILF chairman Ahod Ebrahim and vice chair Mohaqer Iqbal welcomed them and declared their support.

Garcia had previously stated that she would support only ten candidates from the administration-backed Alyansa sa Bagong Pilipinas. She later revealed that her 11th pick was someone she considered a close personal friend, now confirmed to be Pangilinan.

