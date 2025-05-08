Chinese ships harass PH Navy vessel BRP Emilio Jacinto in WPS

By: Priam Nepomuceno - Philippine News Agency May 08,2025 - 11:12 AM

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has announced that Chinese military frigates and coast guard vessels have conducted “aggressive and unsafe” maneuvers against a Filipino naval vessel, the BRP Emilio Jacinto (PS-35), conducting lawful maritime operations in Bajo de Masinloc, West Philippine Sea (WPS) last May 5.

In a statement on Thursday, the AFP said BRP Emilio Jacinto’s patrol mission was done in support of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and the Philippine Coast Guard.

“(The Philippine Navy (PN)’s BRP Emilio Jacinto) encountered aggressive and unsafe maneuvers by two Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels Jiangkai II-class frigates (Type 054A) with bow numbers 554 and 573, and a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5403. The incident occurred approximately 11.8 nautical miles southeast of Bajo de Masinloc,” it added.

One of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy’s Jiangkai II-class frigates, with bow number 554, was documented tailing BRP Emilio Jacinto at close range.

Meanwhile, another Chinese frigate, with bow number 573, crossed the bow of the Philippine naval ship, which is described as a high-risk maneuver as it could lead to a collision.

Meanwhile, a CCG vessel with bow number 5403 also attempted to obstruct BRP Emilio Jacinto’s navigational path.

“These reckless actions not only posed a direct threat to the safety of navigation of PS-35, but also violated the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs),” the AFP said.

It also expressed serious concern over these irresponsible actions by Chinese maritime forces.

The AFP said threatening and provocative conduct can lead to the misunderstanding that may escalate tensions and impact regional stability.

“We commend the professionalism, discipline and restraint of the PN personnel aboard BRP Emilio Jacinto,” it said.

Despite these challenges, the AFP said it remains committed to defending Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in its vast maritime domain, including its territorial seas in the WPS.

It said such actions are in accordance with international and domestic law and in pursuit of the rules-based order in the maritime domain. (PNA)

