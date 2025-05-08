‘ACT V: Revel’ blends Sinulog, drag in a dazzling Cebu anniversary show

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It might have rained on May 3, 2025, but nothing could dampen the fire of Haus of Rena1ssance.

If anything, the Cebu drag collective roared louder, prouder, and more unapologetically than ever, electrifying The Playground at From Here, Crossroads with ACT V: Revel—an anniversary concert that was part Sinulog, part high-fashion fantasy, and wholly a revolution in drag artistry.

Revel was not just another drag show. It was a manifestation of the creative powerhouse that is Haus of Rena1ssance—declaring their roots, their culture, their identities, their art.

Their second anniversary was a movement that painted the town red—bold, untamed, and alive with the power only Cebu’s drag royalty could command.

Sinulog meets drag

ACT V: Revel embraced the grandiosity of Philippine festivals, drawing heavily from the vibrant Sinulog—a celebration known for its pulsating energy, kaleidoscopic visuals, and unrelenting pride in Cebuano heritage.

“Revel is a celebration not only of the Cebu drag scene, but of Cebuano art and culture as a whole,” Pierre, head of the Haus, told CDN Digital.

The queens of Haus of Rena1ssance took that same ethos and spun it into something uniquely their own, proving that drag is more than performance—it is culture, storytelling, and advocacy rolled into one.

Hosted by Niña Condor, the night featured stellar performances from the Haus queens—Kat Phischeur, Letina Lyccah, Georgina Wales, Ledda Marmalade, Akiko Brown, Leslie Versace, Soda Pop, and GIRL—alongside the creative force behind the lens, Nyle Justin.

The stage became a playground of emotions, where each queen bared their soul through Bisaya anthems and tracks that embodied their artistry.

And it wasn’t just the Haus that shined—special guest performers Lexy Versace, Andrea Prime, Neonique, and the Dancing Dynamite of Iligan City, Miz Jorja, turned up the energy, proving that Cebu’s drag scene is thriving.

Panghitaboujee kept the party spirit alive with beats that resonated both musically and culturally, while Buckle Up delivered a high-octane dance set that had the crowd moving in unison.

The unapologetic spirit

Drag is often perceived as a spectacle of makeup, wigs, and dazzling performances.

However, it is so much more—an act of self-revelation and a labor of love that demands time, effort, and serious talent to master.

With that in mind, any enthusiast who witnessed ACT V: Revel will confirm it was a communal experience, a homage to queerness, and a true embodiment of Cebu’s drag scene.

In the words of Haus of Rena1ssance, they “celebrate boldly.”

And on May 3, 2025, they did exactly that—unapologetically, vibrantly, and with an energy that will resonate far beyond The Playground. /clorenciana