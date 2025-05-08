KungAko: What would you do if you’d win in the elections?

If you were a candidate in the 2025 midterm elections, what would you do to make things better if you’d win?

We asked this question to ordinary citizens in Cebu, hoping that their answers would reach those who’d win in the coming elections.

Here are some of their answers:

Share with us your answers in the comment section below so we can let our politicians know what pressing matters need to be addressed.

CDN Digital also asked mayoral candidates of Cebu City this question, and each of them offered detailed platforms aimed at addressing pressing issues in the city, such as healthcare, urban development, public safety, and infrastructure.

Here are their answers:

Raymond Alvin Garcia: Fully functional CCMC within reach

Mayoral candidate and incumbent city mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has made the long-delayed completion of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) the centerpiece of his campaign for a full term.

He vowed to deliver a “fully functional city hospital” after more than a decade of stalled construction.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Garcia said the city is preparing to bid out the construction of the fourth to seventh floors of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC). He added that budgets have also been allocated for the eighth to tenth floors.

Mike Rama: Reviving a ‘Singapore-like’ vision

Former Cebu City Mayor Michael “Mike” Rama is determined to continue the initiatives he started in his term for his ultimate goal of a “Singapore-like Cebu City with Melbourne features” if given the chance to serve as the city mayor again.

The concept of a “Singapore-like Cebu City” was first introduced by Rama when he took his oath of office as mayor in June 2022. Since then, he has been working towards the goal of transforming Cebu City into a highly developed city, and eventually added the idea of incorporating features of Melbourne, the second-most populated city in Australia.

In an exclusive interview, Rama said that he will continue to implement the platforms he promised to the citizens during the election season.

Nestor Archival: Free hospitalization and inclusive policies

Mayoral candidate and incumbent Councilor Nestor Archival Sr. said he would implement free hospitalization for all Cebu City residents if elected as the city’s next Chief Executive.

Running under the Bando Osmeña – Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) banner, Archival stressed the importance of supporting marginalized and vulnerable sectors of society, particularly senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and single parents.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital following a media forum on April 29, Archival said these groups often struggle with access to healthcare and employment, making it crucial to implement inclusive policies.

Yogi Ruiz: Scrap CCMC, build new hospital at SRP

Cebu City mayoral candidate Yogi Filemon Ruiz said he would shut down the unfinished Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) and build a new, “world-class” hospital at the South Road Properties (SRP) if elected mayor in 2025.

This is, he said, contingent upon confirmation that the CCMC had structural defects and would no longer be safe to use.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital on April 22, the former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) regional director criticized the decade-long failure to complete CCMC.

Ruiz said the city must stop forcing the hospital’s completion if structural issues prove unsafe, and instead start fresh, this time with proper planning and professional leadership.

Julieto Co: Anti-drug, anti-corruption platform with a focus on discipline

Independent Cebu City mayoral candidate Julieto Co vowed to make anti-drug efforts his top priority if elected.

In an exclusive interview, Co pledged to appoint a police chief with a strong anti-crime track record, similar to Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido, and proposed immediate traffic solutions like number coding, as well as long-term plans for skyways and a subway.

Co also linked flooding and waste problems to corruption in infrastructure projects and promised transparency and discipline in governance. Despite lacking political machinery, Co said his vision, focused on peace, discipline, and infrastructure reform, is what Cebu City needs.

