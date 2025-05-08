2 policemen moonlighting for Rep. Duterte may be sacked – PNP

MANILA, Philippines — Two police officers who were found allegedly moonlighting as bodyguards for Davao Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, may be dismissed from the service. This is according to Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said Wednesday

The policemen were identified along with two military personnel in a video circulating online showing Duterte in an altercation at a bar in Davao City.

“We will file dishonesty [charges]. Once we file dishonesty, that’s perpetual disqualification from any government post,” Marbil told reporters.

“They are not authorized; they are moonlighting. They surrendered their firearms as well as their IDs, but they went AWOL (absent without official leave),” he said, without giving details.

The immediate superiors of the two police officers are also being investigated, he added.

“Every day, we submit reports; we account for our personnel. Moonlighting wouldn’t happen if they didn’t falsify their reports. So those two who were moonlighting in Davao—expect that their commanders will be discharged,” Marbil said.

Businessman Kristone John Patria, who said he was attacked by Duterte in the Feb. 23 incident, filed a complaint for physical injuries and grave threats against the congressman before the Department of Justice on May 2.

