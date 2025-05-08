Erwin Tulfo leads final SWS survey on Senate race

MANILA, Philippines — ACT CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo is the frontrunner in Social Weather Stations’ (SWS) final senatorial race survey.

Tulfo ranked first among the remaining 64 senatorial candidates with 45 percent of respondents voting for him, according to the SWS survey held from May 2 to 6 in partnership with think tank Stratbase.

Close behind him is Sen. Bong Go, with 43 percent of respondents saying they would vote for him.

Tulfo and Go are also the frontrunners of the final senatorial race survey of Octa Research.

Here are the rest of the candidates who made it to the SWS’ Magic 12:

3. Tito Sotto (37 percent)

4-5. Lito Lapid 34 percent)

4-5. Ben Tulfo (34 percent)

6. Ping Lacson (32 percent)

7-8. Abby Binay (31 percent)

7-8. Bato Dela Rosa (31 percent)

9-10. Camille Villar (30 percent)

9-10. Pia Cayetano (30 percent)

11-12. Bong Revilla (29 percent)

11-12. Imee Marcos (29 percent)

Machinery bolsters admin-backed senators

Apart from Go, Ben Tulfo, Dela Rosa, and Marcos, the rest of the Magic 12 participants are from the administration-backed slate of Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas.

“This continued dominance by several administration-backed candidates reflects the enduring influence of strong branding, bolstered by access to machinery and sustained visibility of these candidates throughout the campaign period,” Dindo Manhit, president of Stratbase, said in a statement.

Manhit also noted that the spot for ranks 11 and 12, currently occupied by Revilla and Marcos, “is shaping up to be a razor-thin contest.”

“Ultimately, who secures the 11th and 12th seats will hinge on the ground strength of their political machinery, the mobilization of loyal supporters, and the power of a consistent, credible message that truly resonates with the electorate,” he added.

Tight spot

On the other hand, on the periphery of “Magic 12” lie former Senator Manny Pacquiao, TV host Willie Revillame, and former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, who all received 24 percent preference, sharing the rank 13-15.

Not far behind them is former Senator Bam Aquino with 23 percent (rank 16) and former Senator Kiko Pangilinan with 21 percent (rank 17).

“As we approach Election Day, we expect an intense battle among candidates ranked 12th to 17th,” Manhit said.

