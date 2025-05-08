Cebu City: Man, 40, accused of raping partner’s minor daughter, nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 40-year-old man allegedly turned to a 12-year-old girl when the girl’s mother, his live-in partner, refused to have sex with him because she had her period.

The man was arrested by barangay tanods this morning, May 8, in his house in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City after his live-in partner reported the alleged attack to the barangay, where she accused her partner of allegedly raping her daughter.

The man was turned over and was detained at the Inayawan Police Station pending the filing of charges.

The man told this correspondent in an interview at the detention center today, May 8, that he did not touch the girl.

He, vehemently denied raping the child, but he admitted doing a sex act on himself while he hid himself from a corner of the house and looking at the girl, who was on the floor in another part of the house.

“Gitan-aw ra nako siya…Nagmas*****te ko,” the man told said in the interview at the detention cell.

(I just looked at her while I mas*****ted.)

When asked why he did that, he did not reply to the question but he admitted that he had not had any sexual contact with his live-in partner, the girl’s mother, for two weeks because she had her period.

He again denied raping the 12-year-old girl.

‘Second time she was raped’

But a report of an initial investigation of the police showed that the victim claimed that this was the second time that the man raped her.

She, however, did not say when the first sexual assault happened.

The police officer of the police station’s Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) advised the mother to have her daughter examined at the hospital, which she heeded.

Meanwhile, the suspect also admitted in the interview that it was his live-in partner’s sister who pushed his live-in partner to have him arrested.

The man also said that the girl and him were the only ones in the house at that time since his live-in partner was at work, and their other children were somewhere outside.

The man, who is unemployed, said he had two sons with his live in partner while the latter had two daughters from a previous relationship.

Groping girls

Also in the past 5 days in Cebu City, two other men were also arrested for allegedly groping two children and for allegedly kissing a 13-year-old girl and hugging her without the permission of the girl.

On May 4, in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City, a 30-year-old man allegedly groped 2 girls, whose ages are 8 years old and 11 years old.

Police in a report arrested the man after the mother of the children reported this to the authorities.

The man was detained and would be facing a charge of Acts of Lasciviousness in relation to the Child Abuse Law or R.A. 7610.

Kissing, hugging 13-year-old girl

On May 6, another man in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City was arrested after he suddenly kissed a 13-year-old girl and hugged her from the back, rubbing his private part from the girl’s behind.

This was according to a report from the police.

The girl told her mother about this, who in turn reported this to the authorities.

The man was then arrested and detained.

He would be facing a case of Acts of Lasciviousness in relation to the Child Abuse law (R.A. 7610).

