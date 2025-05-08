Ian Sia: Comelec disqualifies congressional bet over sexist remarks

MANILA, Philippines — In a landmark ruling, Pasig City lone district representative candidate Christian “Ian” Sia was disqualified by a Commission on Elections division over what the Comelec’s anti-discrimination panel deemed lewd and discriminatory remarks.

Sia’s disqualification came after the Comelec 2nd Division on Wednesday, May 7, granted the motu propio (on its own initiative) petition of the panel about Sia’s lewd remarks targeting single moms, as well as his remarks commenting on the weight of his former assistant.

Comelec’s 2nd Division said they found sufficient basis to rule that Sia committed election offenses, violating Section 261 of the Omnibus Election Code and Section 3 of Comelec Resolution No. 11116, which prohibits discrimination against women during the campaign period.

“Respondent is hereby DISQUALIFIED from continuing as a candidate for Member, House of Representatives, Lone Legislative District of Pasig City in relation to the 2025 National and Local Elections,” the Comelec 2nd Division said in its ruling.

Comelec chairman George Erwin Garcia stressed that candidates facing disqualification could still appeal this decision before the poll body en banc up to the Supreme Court (SC).

Garcia also said Sia’s name will remain in the ballots without SC’s decision.

“Without a final decision, the name [of a candidate] will remain in the ballots, the person can be voted for and be proclaimed,” Garcia pointed out.

Historic

Nevertheless, this marks the first time the Comelec division disqualified a candidate for violating Resolution No. 11116.

“This is historic, if I should say,” Garcia said in a press conference in Manila on Thursday.

Sia, in a campaign caucus in the city on April 3, jokingly offered sexual favors to single mothers — but only for those still menstruating — once a year.

In another caucus also on April 3, Sia also uttered remarks that appear to fat-shame his former assistant, also a woman.

Comelec Task Force Safe issued two show-cause orders (SCOs) against Sia over such remarks.

In response to these SCOs, Sia invoked his freedom of speech.

“While the words may sound brash, my speech, in its entirety, falls within my freedom of speech,” Sia said in his letter dated April 8./das/abc

