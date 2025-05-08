Councilor Editha Cabahug passes away; son Kevin named substitute candidate

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Councilor Editha Flores-Cabahug has passed away, her son, Barangay Looc Captain Raul Kevin Cabahug, confirmed in a social media post on Wednesday, May 7, just four days before the national and local elections.

According to Kevin, his mother died after battling ovarian cancer. She was seeking re-election in the upcoming May 12 polls.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Region 7 Director Atty. Francisco Pobe, in a media interview on May 8, said that under election laws, a political party may nominate a substitute for a deceased candidate, provided that the replacement has the same surname.

“The case should be filed with the election officer, with the death certificate attached for submission to the Comelec Law Department for advisory,” Pobe explained.

“The interpretation is that votes cast for the deceased candidate will count toward the replacement,” he added.

Pobe further noted that the substitution must be submitted by noon on the day before the election.

Team Mandaue standard-bearer, former Mayor Jonas Cortes, expressed sadness over Councilor Editha’s passing. He confirmed that Kevin will serve as her substitute candidate. Kevin is a former city councilor.

The team is currently processing Kevin’s oath of office as a member of One Mandaue, the political party of the team.

They are also preparing the necessary documents, including Editha’s death certificate and Kevin’s certificate of candidacy.

