Bohol: Baba Yap faces disqualification case for alleged vote-buying

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital Senior Copy Editor | May 09,2025 - 08:06 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Former Tagbilaran City Mayor John Geesnell “Baba” Yap is facing a disqualification case before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for allegedly promising cash incentives to voters in Brgy. Bil-isan in Panglao town if he wins his bid for a seat in Congress to represent the 1st district of Bohol.

The complaint that was filed by five residents of Brgy. Bil-isan was based on a video that was shared on social media where Yap allegedly promised cash incentives ranging from P5,000 to P20,000 if he wins in the elections on Monday, which they said was tantamount to vote-buying.

“Duhang bulan gikan karon, mubalik si Baba Yap. Singko mil ako ihatag, pero ug senior citizen, baynti mil ako ihatag… naay senior nga nipakpak sa likod oh,” he said during his campaign rally in Brgy. Bil-isan.

(Two months form now, Baba Yap will come back. I will give P5,000, but if you are a senior citizen, you will get P20,000. There is a senior at the back who is applauding.)

A copy of the said video was posted on a social media page called “Voice of Boholano” last April 26.

Vote-buying is prohibited under Section 261 of the Omnibus Election Code. Sanctions include imprisonment of the offender and his/her disqualification from holding public office.

Fake news

In an interview with the Bohol media, Yap said that he had yet to receive a copy of the complaint against him.

He said that he would immediately send his reply as soon as he would be furnished a copy.

And despite the filing of a complaint against him, he intends to continue with his “happy campaign” to achieve a “happy elections.”

“Di ta mangdaut, di ta mang bastos, di ta mag biay-biay. Happy election, happy campaign ning atoa,” he said.

In a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, May 8, Yap also addressed “fake” social media posts saying that he had been disqualified from seeking elections on Monday.

“Fake! Wa ko ma disqualified. Patabang lang ko ninyo May 12 puhon para maka serve ta sa 1st district. Gusto nato barangay based ang development para ug unsay need sa mga taw mao pod atong ehatag. Dugang sa programa sa Health, Agriculture, Education, Livelihood, Tourism, Infrastructure, Youth, og Senior Citizens,” he said.

(Fake! I was not disqualified. Help me on May 12 to serve the 1st district. I want to implement a barangay-based development and we will give whatever is needed by the people. Additional health, agriculture, education, livelihood, tourism, infrastructur, [and programs] for the youth and senior citizens.)

Yap, who is under Team Abante Bohol of reelectionist Governor Erico Aris Aumentado, is seeking election against incumbent district Rep. Edgar Chatto and lawyer Jordan Pizarras.

Cash incentives

Acting as complainants of the case against Yap are Alfeo Estologa Usaraga, Albert Guibone Bompat, Renato Aronales Sarahina, Olimpio Bonao Bompat, and Ursula Hormachuelos Bompat. They testified under oath that they personally saw the video posted by the “Voice of Boholanon.”

In their complainant, they said that Yap’s offer of cash incentive was clearly made “to induce or influence voters to vote in his favor.”

“The Respondent’s commission of vote-buying is a grave and serious violation of the law and is a ground to disqualify him to participate in the forthcoming 2025 midterm elections, for the offense is punishable by imprisonment of one year to six years without probation, disqualification to hold public office, and deprivation of the right of suffrage, under Section 264 of the same Code,” read part of the complaint that was received by Comelec on May 7.

