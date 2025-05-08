Lawyer to file three cases against Gov. Gwen Garcia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An anonymous lawyer is set to file three cases against Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, as revealed by Atty. Inocencio dela Cerna during a press conference on Thursday afternoon, May 8.

Dela Cerna, who is representing the anonymous complainant, is leading a team that plans to file disqualification, usurpation of authority, and electioneering cases against Garcia.

These cases will be filed with the Office of the Ombudsman, the Commission on Elections, or whichever agency has jurisdiction.

“We still stand by the rule of law,” Dela Cerna said. “We will be filing these with the proper office, either the Office of the Ombudsman or the Commission on Elections.”

The disqualification case centers on Garcia’s Certificate of Candidacy (CoC), specifically regarding her response of “not applicable” to a question concerning pending cases. According to their findings, Garcia has two active cases with the Supreme Court: Hilario P. Davide versus Gwendolyn F. Garcia and Agnes Magpale versus Gwendolyn Garcia.

“There is mental dishonesty by not divulging these cases,” Dela Cerna stated. He also emphasized that having existing cases does not mean Garcia is guilty of them.

The second case they plan to file is for usurpation of authority, in light of Garcia’s refusal to step down from office despite a suspension order issued by the Office of the Ombudsman.

It can be recalled that Garcia responded, “Noted, Salamat Po,” when the Ombudsman demanded an apology following her initial refusal to comply with the suspension order.

Lastly, the team raised concerns about the behavior of Sugbo News, which they described as having a public relations-like stance in its coverage of Gov. Gwen.

“Supposedly, Sugbo News should be in favor of the welfare of the Cebu Province and not of a certain individual,” Dela Cerna noted.

He further added that focusing media attention on an individual—specifically Garcia in this case—constitutes an election offense.

Amid the current political climate during election season, Dela Cerna clarified that the move is not politically motivated.

“He has no leaning whatsoever,” Dela Cerna said of the complainant. He also added that the cases are being filed not for the benefit of the complainant or their team, but for the constituents of Cebu Province.

Regarding the timing, Dela Cerna revealed that much of the relevant information was only discovered on Wednesday, May 7. As such, they are rushing to file the cases as soon as possible, targeting Friday, May 9, 2025.

“Even if the elections conclude, it will not preclude us from continuing to file this case,” Dela Cerna said.

CDN Digital tried to reach Garcia and her lawyer for comments, but no response has been received as of press time.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP