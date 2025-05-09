Cebu City Niños gear up for Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte

By: Glendale G. Rosal - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | May 09,2025 - 11:33 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Niños are preparing for a tough campaign at the 2025 Palarong Pambansa, set to take place from May 24-31 in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

These athletes will form the backbone of Central Visayas (Region 7) as they compete against powerhouse regions like the reigning perennial champions, National Capital Region (NCR), Calabarzon, Western Visayas, and the host region, Ilocos Norte.

Unlike the 2024 Palarong Pambansa, where Cebu City had the homecourt advantage of hosting the event, the Niños will travel far north, facing tougher competition on unfamiliar ground.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Francis Ramirez, the Cebu City Division Sports Officer, highlighted the importance of local and national-level competitions as tune-up preparation for the Palarong Pambansa.

According to Ramirez, such competitions serve as crucial tune-ups, providing athletes with valuable exposure to high-level opponents before the main event.

“We’re encouraging Cebu City athletes and teams to compete in at least one or two tune-up tournaments before Palarong Pambansa,” said Ramirez.

“This will help them be more prepared and allow them to face older and more experienced competitors, giving them a chance to learn and improve.”

However, Ramirez noted that budget constraints remained a significant challenge for some athletes and teams, preventing them from participating in out-of-town tournaments.

Despite this, certain teams, like the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, last year’s gold medalists in the elementary boys’ football division, are pushing forward. The Greywolves traveled to Manila for a tournament as part of their preparation for their title defense.

“I can’t speak for other divisions in Central Visayas, but for Cebu City, I’m confident that our athletes have year-round training,” Ramirez added.

“We’ve seen improvements in their performances at the CVIRAA and Cebu City Olympics. However, budget limitations often lead many to settle for local competitions, as they can’t afford travel expenses for additional tune-ups.”

Cebu City will send 147 athletes as part of its 184-member delegation, who earned their spots as gold medalists at the CVIRAA held in Bayawan City last February.

At the last Palarong Pambansa, NCR dominated with 98 gold medals, 66 silvers, and 74 bronzes, retaining its overall title. Central Visayas finished fifth with a tally of 29 golds, 42 silvers, and 39 bronzes.

The Cebu City delegation will depart for Laoag on May 20 and will be billeted at the Sarat National High School, located about seven kilometers from the city center.

