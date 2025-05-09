Suarez vs Navarrete: Undefeated Pinoy fighter takes on champion in career-defining bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez believes destiny is finally calling as he steps into the ring for the biggest fight of his career.

The undefeated Filipino contender will challenge reigning WBO world super featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) on May 10 (May 11, Manila time) at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Speaking during the final press conference on Thursday, May 8 (Friday, May 9 in Manila), Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs) couldn’t hide his excitement and conviction.

“This is the moment I’ve been waiting for — I waited half of my career for this,” Suarez said. “I prayed for this fight. Now that the opportunity came to our team, we have to grab it and not let it slip away.”

Charly Suarez wants ‘convincing’ win in world title fight

The 35-year-old former Olympian brings a wealth of experience into the ring, boasting over 350 amateur bouts, including a campaign at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“All my amateur experience has been carried into my professional career. When the world title opportunity came, I knew I was ready. I’m confident,” Suarez added.

But standing in his way is a battle-hardened champion with something to prove.

Navarrete, a three-division world champion, is seeking redemption after suffering just the second loss of his professional career — a split decision defeat to Denys Berinchyk last year at the same venue, when he briefly moved up to lightweight.

Now back in his comfort zone at 130 lbs, Navarrete is eager to deliver a statement win.

“The last time I was in San Diego, we didn’t get the victory,” Navarrete said. “Now, defending my title at 130, I want to give the people a great performance. We worked hard for this. We know Charly Suarez is coming to fight, but I’m on the path to victory.”

Navarrete has fond memories of Pechanga Arena, having secured key victories there during his reign as featherweight champion. This Saturday, he plans to add another.

“God willing, we’ll defend this title successfully,” he said. “After that, we’ll see if we stay in this division or move up.” /clorenciana

