CSC opens gov’t jobs to K to 12 graduates under new rules

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Graduates of the K to 12 Basic Education Program may now apply for entry-level government positions.

This follows an amendment to the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) qualification standards.

In a press release issued on May 8, the CSC announced that it had formally updated the educational requirements for first-level positions in government service to accommodate changes in the national education landscape.

The revisions are outlined in CSC Resolution No. 2500229, which was promulgated on March 6, 2025.

READ: College honor graduates need not take CSC eligibility exam

Under the updated guidelines, the completion of Grade 10 (Junior High School) and Grade 12 (Senior High School) under the K to 12 program is now recognized as the minimum educational requirements for certain sub-professional roles in government.

“These amendments align our qualification standards with the outcomes of the K to 12 education reform. They aim to provide broader access to government employment for Filipino youth,” the CSC said in its statement.

The resolution revises outdated references to “high school graduate” or “two years of college” by specifying timelines and educational strands, in keeping with the full implementation of the K to 12 program that began in 2016.

READ: COA: Cebu City relies on temporary staff amid 2,000 vacant posts

Among the notable changes are:

From: High School Graduate

To: High School Graduate (prior to 2016) or Completion of Grade 10/Junior High School (starting 2016)

From: High School Graduate or Completion of a relevant vocational/trade course

To: High School Graduate (prior to 2016), or Completion of Grade 10/Junior High School (starting 2016), or Completion of relevant vocational/trade course

From: Completion of two years of college

To: Completion of two years of college (prior to 2018), or Completion of Grade 12/Senior High School (starting 2016)

From: Completion of two years of college or a High School Graduate with a relevant vocational/trade course

To: Completion of two years of college (prior to 2018), or High School Graduate with relevant vocational/trade course (prior to 2018), or Completion of Grade 12/Senior High School under the Technical-Vocational-Livelihood (TVL) Track, or Completion of Grade 10/Junior High School with relevant vocational/trade course (TESDA NC II) (starting 2018)

READ: CSC warns gov’t workers: Don’t like, share political posts of bets

The revised standards apply to first-level government positions, which include clerical, trade, custodial, and sub-professional roles in both supervisory and non-supervisory capacities. These do not cover positions that require a college degree or are regulated by a specific board or professional licensure laws.

The move effectively opens the doors of public service to Senior High School graduates, particularly those under the Technical-Vocational-Livelihood (TVL) track, and those who hold a National Certificate II from TESDA, provided they meet the other qualifications required for the post.

The CSC clarified, however, that educational attainment is just one component of qualification. Applicants must still meet the training, experience, and eligibility criteria required for appointment, including passing the appropriate civil service examination.

It also reminded the public that appointment to a government post remains discretionary on the part of the appointing authority, in accordance with civil service laws and rules.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP