Taduran-Shigeoka rematch part of two world title bouts in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The highly anticipated rematch between reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Pedro “Kid Heneral” Taduran and Japanese challenger Ginjiro Shigeoka will be part of a world title double-header on May 24 in Osaka, Japan.

The Taduran-Shigeeoka rematch will share the spotlight with another IBF world championship bout, as American fighter Angelo Leo (25-1, 12 KOs) defends his IBF featherweight crown against seasoned Japanese contender and former world champion Tomoki Kameda (42-4, 23 KOs).

The stacked fight card will be promoted by Koki Kameda, the older brother of Tomoki Kameda under the Kameda Promotions.

As one of only two reigning Filipino world boxing champions—alongside WBC world minimumweight titleholder Melvin Jerusalem—Taduran carries the weight of national pride heading into his first title defense since capturing the belt.

Standing in his way is Shigeoka, the former IBF minimumweight champion who seeks redemption after being knocked out by Taduran in the ninth round of their first encounter in July last year.

The 28-year-old Taduran, who trains out of the Elorde Boxing Stable, holds a professional record of 17 wins (13 KOs), four losses, and one draw. Shigeoka, meanwhile, sports an 11-1 record with nine knockouts and had successfully defended the title three times before his defeat to Taduran.

Speaking at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum earlier this week at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Taduran vowed to go for a knockout to avoid leaving the outcome in the hands of the judges in his opponent’s home turf.

“Gagawin ko yung best ko sa laban at gagawin ko na ma-knockout siya para sure yung win natin,” said Taduran.

Taduran acknowledged the risk of a potential hometown decision should the fight go the distance, a concern often raised by visiting fighters competing in Japan.

As such, he plans to adopt a high-pressure strategy from the opening bell and will pounce on any opportunity to finish the bout early.

