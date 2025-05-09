P4M clock tower: Mandaue unveils city’s new ‘landmark’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City government formally unveiled its newly completed standard clock tower on May 8, coinciding with the city’s annual fiesta celebration.

Located beside Mandaue City Hall, the clock tower is now considered a new landmark. City officials said the structure represents the identity, discipline, and ongoing development of Mandaue.

The current structure replaces a mock-up inaugurated in 2023, which had drawn public criticism in recent months for its temporary and damaged appearance.

City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan said the new version was designed to be permanent, using reinforced concrete and polymer composite materials built to withstand sun, rain, and wind.

The clock tower includes two large illuminated clock faces and is programmed to chime daily at 5:00 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 12:00 noon, 3:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.

The total cost of the project was P4 million, with P1.9 million allocated for the fabrication and installation of the clock faces. The project was initially conceptualized during the administration of former Mayor Jonas Cortes and was completed under current Mayor Glenn Bercede.

Mayor Bercede said the project was intentionally launched as part of the city’s fiesta activities. He added that the clock tower complied with existing ordinances prohibiting any nearby structure from exceeding the height of the Mandaue City Hall.

Calipayan explained that this decision was also made for practical and aesthetic reasons, noting that a lower structure allows for easier viewing and photo opportunities.

Bercede said the clock tower is intended to serve both as a functional timepiece and as a symbol of the city’s progress.

