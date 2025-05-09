Mandaue City fiesta 2025: Brief disturbance mars celebration

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue fiesta 2025 celebration on Thursday night, was marred by a brief disturbance shortly after a concert by the band Spongecola at the Mandaue City Heritage Park.

In a video shared by JP Rollorata, several individuals were seen throwing things from a vendor’s cart. Rollorata mentioned that he and his family were eating at a nearby food stall when the incident began.

Rollorata said the fight was quickly contained as authorities responded immediately and restored order at the scene.

According to Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, those involved are believed to be members of a fraternity.

Villaro explained that the group may have been attempting to create a disturbance out of boredom, possibly as part of an initiation meant to draw public attention.

“Nangtrip ra gyud ug nanamok didto sa lugar. Dili sila rambol gyud nga nagsumbagay ang mga lain-laimg grupo dili ingun ana. Pagchallenge tingali to siya sa usa ka miyembro nila nga manamok,” said Villaro.

The incident did not significantly affect the Mandaue fiesta 2025 celebration, and no injuries were reported.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify those involved.

Caption: Screenshot from the video by JP Rollorata showing the disturbance at Mandaue Heritage Plaza on Thursday night.

