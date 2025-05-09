Leyte: Veloso says Lucy Torres’ basis for DQ case not during poll period

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Congressman Ching Veloso merely expresses amusement at the disqualification case filed against him by Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres, saying that the incident Lucy cited as basis was not even during the election period yet.

Lucy had used as basis for her complaint a video of Veloso that was taken in November 8, 2024.

But according to Veloso, even when they have all filed their certificates of candidacy in October, they were still not considered “official candidate” but mere “aspirants” because election period started in January 2025.

“How can there be an election offense or violation of election laws, when campaign period has not started?” said Veloso, who is running for the position of Representataive of the 4th District of Leyte.

He would be running against Rep. Richard Gomez, who would be running for reelection.

Gomez had said that Veloso’s video stirred feelings of terror among residents when Veloso said they must not awaken the devil sleeping inside his body, otherwise, he will kill if the need arises.

On this, Veloso explained that his statement was made in jest as a response to Gomez’s camp calling him as “Atty. Patay”.

“This disqualification case is a nuisance and merely a harassment suit as her last-ditch effort to protect her husband from a challenger who is obviously winning. The world is closing in on them, so she had filed cases not just against me but also against incumbent mayors,” he added.

This is Lucy’s second attempt to have Veloso disqualified.

The first one having failed because she claimed that Veloso was not a resident of Leyte’s 4th district.

However, this was proven false when Comelec officers conducted an ocular inspection of Veloso’s residence in Isabel.

