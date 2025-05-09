COI names ‘Missionaries of the Poor’ as main beneficiary of its 26th Anniversary 21K run

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Orthopaedic Institute (COI) will mark its 26th anniversary with a meaningful cause by hosting the second edition of its annual running event, “COI Run 2025,” set for June 15 at Pescadores Road in Cebu Business Park.

This year’s run will benefit the Missionaries of the Poor, a Roman Catholic religious community committed to serving the most marginalized members of society, including the homeless, elderly, disabled, and abandoned. Proceeds from the race will specifically support the group’s outreach programs for physically and mentally challenged children.

Additionally, part of the funds raised will be donated to various medical organizations aligned with COI’s mission of promoting community health and wellness.

“The fun run was organized to commemorate our anniversary and, at the same time, promote health, physical fitness, and environmental awareness—core values that COI upholds,” said Dr. Hester Renel Lim Palma, head of COI.

Last year’s silver anniversary edition attracted over 1,000 participants. This year, organizers are expecting between 1,500 and 2,000 runners to take part.

“We believe that physical fitness can be achieved in many ways. Running is one of the most accessible, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly ways to improve overall well-being,” Dr. Palma added.

“Given last year’s success and the growing demand, we’re preparing for nearly 2,000 participants this time around.”

To add excitement and challenge to the event, COI will introduce a 21-kilometer half-marathon, which will recognize top performers across various age categories—including runners aged 70 and above. For casual runners, shorter distances of 12K, 6K, and 3K will also be available.

To ensure a smooth and professionally managed race, COI has tapped Coco Running—headed by veteran race director Joel Juarez—to oversee the event’s technical aspects.

For more details and to register, participants may visit the COI Run Facebook page for online registration or proceed to RUNNR at Ayala Center Cebu every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for on-site signups.

