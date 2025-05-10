Indian community in PH urges vigilance as India-Pakistan conflict escalates

By: Dianne Sampang - @inquirerdotnet May 10,2025 - 07:00 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The Indian community in the Philippines is urging vigilance and prayers as tensions escalate in the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, which has claimed several lives in recent days.

Khalsa Diwan Indian Sikh Temple Manila chairman Manjinder Kumar condemned the Pakistani firing attack in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in India that killed around 11 people last Thursday.

“Let us remain vigilant against all forms of oppression—whether religious or otherwise,” Kumar said in a statement on Friday.

Kumar also asked “for everyone’s prayers regardless of race or religion, during this perilous time when an individual’s faith may put his life at risk.”

On behalf of the Indian community in the country, he also expressed condolences to the survivors and families of victims of the conflict.

The two South Asian countries have exchanged missile and artillery strikes after a deadly attack in Kashmir, India. The crisis was triggered by an April 22 militant attack on tourists in Kashmir that killed 26 people.

While no one claimed the attack, New Delhi said that the perpetrators were from Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-designated terror organization which has a history of planting attacks in India.

However, Islamabad denied the group’s connection to the Pakistani military establishment.

