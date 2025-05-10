ADA Cebu clinches double victory at Milo Philippine Football Cup

ADA Cebu, a rising football powerhouse under the Azkals Development Academy banner, made a resounding statement at the 2025 MILO Philippine Football Cup, capturing championship titles in both the Under-15 and Under-16 categories during the national tournament held at the Clark Parade Grounds in Clark Freeport Zone.

Formed recently as part of the Azkals Development Academy initiative, ADA Cebu is committed to nurturing young football talent in the Visayas region. Their back-to-back titles at the MILO Philippine Football Cup mark a promising beginning for a team poised to shape the future of Philippine football.

ADA Cebu’s young squads showcased discipline, talent, and teamwork against top youth teams from across the country.

On Friday, May 2, 2025, ADA Cebu’s U15 squad delivered a flawless run—winning all their group stage and knockout matches. The team netted a total of eight goals and conceded only two, sealing their undefeated run with a championship victory.

The U15 champions include: Lance Omega, Ben Flanders, Kaius Otero, Frank Alvarado, Levi Omega, Marq Dy, Rainier Watin, Chico Lanza, Calix Aguilar, Caleb Aguilar, Michael McKellar, and Ari Godornes.

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, the U16 team matched their younger counterparts’ excellence. After securing three wins and two draws in the group stage, ADA Cebu advanced to the semi-finals, where they dispatched the PAF Youth team with a 2-0 victory.

The finals saw an all-Cebu showdown against Cebu United. With the match ending in a goalless draw, ADA Cebu held their nerve in a tense penalty shootout, emerging victorious 3-2 to claim the U16 championship.

The U16 roster featured: Nathan Tan, Jake Flanders, Ben Flanders, Lance Omega, Frank Alvarado, Zavier Castañares, Travis Colina, Clark Flores, Austin Roperos, Morton Baldoza, Kaius Otero, and Rainier Watin.

Both age groups were coached by Warlloo Sabella and Sheba Castañares.

