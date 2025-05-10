Frontal system, easterlies to bring rain across PH on May 10

By: Jason Sigales - Reporter May 10,2025 - 09:06 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of the country have chances of rain due to the easterlies and the frontal system on Saturday, May 10, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The frontal system is a zone where warm and cold air masses meet, while the easterlies are warm winds from the Pacific Ocean.

In Pagasa’s morning weather forecast, specialist Obet Badrina said, “There’s a big chance there will be cloudy weather with rains in the area of Batanes. This is due to the frontal system that may affect it.”

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will experience warm weather with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon until evening, he added.

“Palawan will also experience isolated rain showers and thunderstorms… Most of the Visayas will also experience rain showers and thunderstorms,” Badrina also said.

Meanwhile, most of Mindanao will also experience warm weather with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon until evening, the Pagasa specialist said.

The weather bureau added that it was not monitoring any tropical cyclones within its area of responsibility nor did it raise a gale warning over the country’s seaboards.

However, Pagasa did say sea conditions would be slight to moderate with waves reaching between 0.6 and 1.8 meters.

