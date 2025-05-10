No winner yet in Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot draw

cdn mobile

No one won the P49.5-million Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot in Friday night’s draw, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. — File photo

MANILA, Philippines — No bettor won the P49.5-million Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot in Friday night’s draw, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The winning combination of numbers was 54-43-40-04-14-36.

Similarly, Friday night’s Megalotto 6/45 draw yielded no winner of its P40.54-million jackpot, with the winning numbers being 33-45-39-07-30-26.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 was last won by a lone bettor on April 6 for P223.72 million, while the Megalotto 6/45 was last won also by a lone bettor on April 11 for P57.54 million.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 will have its draw again on Sunday, while the next draw for Megalotto 6/45 will be on Monday./das

